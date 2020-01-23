Two people were killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on K-68 highway about 8 miles east of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Volkswagen Passat was eastbound on K-68 when the driver lost control and struck a steel guard rail. The Volkswagen veered into the westbound lane of traffic, where it was struck on both passenger-side doors by a 2018 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels, with the Volkswagen facing east and the Explorer facing southwest in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Volkswagen, James Gregory Tracy, 67, and a passenger, Harry Ray Mock Jr., 14, both of Rantoul, were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Tracy and Mock were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Explorer, Erica Loriene Drinkard, 40, of Paola, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Drinkard was wearing her seat belt.