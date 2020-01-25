Sunday 26

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

68th Annual Groundhog Feed: 4-7 p.m., Trinity Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. Ninth. Pancakes, sausage and drink served. Tickets, $5 in advance $5.50 at the door, available at church office or from Trinity Lutheran Laymen's League members.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

ABILENE — 2020 Winter Film Festival, "The Peanut Butter Falcon": 2 p.m., Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Film rated PG-13. 785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

Monday 27

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Crystal Creek in concert: 11 a.m., Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

Monday Math Club Does Rubik’s Cube: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Club meets six times. For grades 3-5. Registration required.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

eMaterials Basics: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Work with digital library material platforms—Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. Registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Smoky Valley High School, 1 Viking Blvd. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON — Explore 2-1-4 Winter Social for Adults: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. (620) 245-2570, www.macpl.org.