Abilene's boys led from start to finish, surviving a potential tying 3-point attempt by Wichita South on Saturday night to hold on for a 50-47 third-place victory in the Salina Invitational Tournament at Mabee Arena.

The Cowboys, who improved to 6-4, took a 38-24 lead to the fourth quarter before South (6-7) made a furious charge at the end.

Travis Beetch scored 21 points and Kaleb Becker 12 to lead Abilene. Both were named to the all-tournament team.

Makye Loggins' 14 points led Wichita South, which also got 10 points from Romao Townes.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys went 2-1 in the tournament after opening with a victory over Liberal, then fell to eventual champion Andover in the semifinals.