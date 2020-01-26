Richard and Lynette Campbell, of Abilene, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 31. They were married Jan. 31, 1970, at The Baptist Church in Concordia.

The couple spent most of their married life in Scandia before moving to Abilene 10 years ago.

Richard is chairman of the board at Astra Bank, and Lynette continues to care for their home and help with her grandchildren. Their family includes children, Kyle Campbell and wife Kendra, of Abilene, Sarah Coutts and husband Dave, of Pleasanton, Calif., Rebecca Stoffer and husband Jason, of Abilene, and Laura Armendariz and husband Bryan, of Abilene, and 14 grandchildren.

The family is requesting a card shower to honor the Campbells on their special day. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1705 Park Place Court, Abilene, KS 67410.