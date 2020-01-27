This week, I have two questions and two follow-ups from last week's column.

Q: It is getting so tough to find a mailbox to mail a letter. Can you tell me all the locations you can drive by in a car and drop a letter off in a mailbox in Hutchinson? They took out the mailbox in the old Dillons parking lot on 30th.

That mailbox, located outside the Genzada offices going into the old Dillons building, was moved temporarily. It will be returned when parking lot renovations are completed.

I couldn’t find a complete list per se, but the Hutchinson Post Office kindly directed me to two mailboxes near that spot.

• 2727 N. Main, between Burger King and State Farm at 28th Avenue

• 1320 E. 30th Ave., the old Kmart building

Q: Do you by chance have a link to current Hutchinson Public School employee salaries? I know it’s public record, but I couldn’t find a link. Can you please direct me to a site that is available to search free of charge?

Yes, http://www.kansasopengov.org/kog/databank

The information is available – you’re right about it being public record – but districts are inconsistent in where that information is located. The Hutchinson district doesn’t publish that specific information itself, but for the past several years, the Kansas Policy Institute has gotten that info from a selection of districts each year.

“It doesn’t gather any from other county schools, for example, and publishes it to their website,” said Ray Hemman, Hutchinson USD 308 spokesman. “So, if you want to see what Gary Price was paid in USD 308 versus Mike Berblinger in USD 313, you won’t find that info there.”

The information is also for the previous year, but that’s common in record-keeping.

Now, a follow-up on the Santa Fe engine mentioned in last week’s Ask Hutch column.

That engine has a sister engine that still runs in Abilene, a reader told me this week.

The 1919 Baldwin 4-6-2 Pacific type locomotive, Santa Fe 3415, was moved to its present location at the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad yard in April 1996 from the city park in Abilene where it had spent the previous 40 years.

According to the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Association, the railroad donated the locomotive to the city of Abilene in 1954 and it was placed in the city park. In 1996, the city donated it to the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad. It was moved from the park and placed on the railroad’s tracks near the depot where it sat on display until restoration was started in 2005.

This is the only operating steam locomotive in the State of Kansas and is one of only three operational, former Santa Fe steam locomotives.

And lastly, a follow-up on the four Chaplains answer from last week, and recognition of clergy in the area.

Civitan Clubs hold an annual Celebration of Clergy Day during the first week of February.

Our local club is holding its celebration on Feb. 7 at the Wesley Towers Chapel. All local clergy are invited to the meeting to be honored for their service to their congregations and to the community. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the guest speaker that day will be Reno County’s new Sheriff Darrian Campbell.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.