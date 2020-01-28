1. Potluck Dinner & Social: 6 p.m. Jan. 28, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. Creating New Connections is all about helping people love where we are. This is a grassroots community group whose goal is to welcome people to the community and assist them to establish roots and develop social connections in the community. Gatherings are held monthly on the 4th Tuesday of each month and are open to all. This is a potluck, so bring something to share and your appetite.

2. Bend & Brew: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Little Rabbit Yoga Studio is pairing up with Salt City Brewing Company on the final Tuesday of every month for a lighthearted, all-levels yoga class followed by a pint of your favorite locally crafted brews. The cost to attend this event is $15 and includes yoga and one beer. Tickets at https://www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events/january-bend-brew

3. Tastier than Takeout: Pork: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. Explore recipes that are quick and easy to prepare without the use of processed food. Each time we will demonstrate two meals along with shortcuts and organizational tips that will get you in and out of the kitchen in no time. Recipes will be scaled for both two and four servings.