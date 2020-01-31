Today’s Birthday (01/31/20). Celebrate and collaborate with friends this year. Craft detailed plans, dreams and visions. Creative inspiration flourishes this winter as you resolve a physical challenge. Summer brings a change in strategy for a collaborative effort and an energizing rise in health and vitality. Teamwork produces satisfying victories.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Pamper yourself with personal time. Process recent changes and adapt to current realities. Express your artistic view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy blissful peace and quiet. Don’t try to force a locked door. Wait for better conditions. Consider a puzzle to discover hidden solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication with your team despite a barrier or challenge. Collaborate to save resources. Provide motivation and encouragement. Cheer with all your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional prize still lies within reach, although the test could seem difficult. Research and communicate with your support networks to find solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to adapt to changing travel conditions. Stay in communication to find what you need as you go. Discover solutions through networking. Take it easy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a shared financial challenge with communication. Don’t let it destroy your domestic tranquility. Postpone expensive moves. Slow and easy does it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay connected with your partner despite an unforeseen obstacle. Keep your patience and wait until asked for your opinion. Support each other with steady communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Your energies could feel stretched thin. It’s OK to say no or postpone things. Guard your physical wellness with healthy foods, exercise and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support a loved one through a challenge. Communication can unlock doors. Listen, especially. Relax and wait for developments. Prioritize having fun with beloved people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters require attention. Maintain patience and humor. Make repairs and upgrades. Research for best options. Listen to family considerations. Align on the best solution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A misunderstanding could get awkward. Calmly clarify without losing your cool. Adapt to changing circumstances with grace and patience. Edit your comments before submitting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus attention to navigate a financial barrier or delay. Stay frugal and keep it simple. Take time to resolve miscommunications immediately. Maintain a positive outlook.