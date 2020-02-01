Saturday

Feb 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM


44th Newton Invitational

Tournament

Round robin section

Wednesday’s game

Andover Central 50, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 40

Thursday’s game

Andover Central 67, Garden City 25

Friday’s game

Garden City 49, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 44 OT

Bracket section

Thursday’s games

Dodge City 49, Olathe Northwest 47

Bishop Carroll 47, Newton 28

Friday’s games

Olathe Northwest 51, Newton 25

Dodge City 54, Bishop Carroll 35

Saturday’s games

Medal round

Championship: Dodge City (10-3) vs. Andover Central (10-1) 6 p.m.

Third place: Bishop Carroll (10-3) vs. Garden City (8-4) 4 p.m.

Fifth place: Olathe Northwest (7-4) vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (6-7) 2 p.m.

Seventh place: Newton (0-12) bye.

Leading scorers

Kisa Unruh, Dodge City 38

Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central 36

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central 35

Camree Johnson, Dodge City 33

Amaya Gallegos, Garden City 28

Liz Thomas, Olathe Northwest 26

Ella Anciaux, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 25

Alexis Epp, Newton 21

 