Tom and Patty Prochazka will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Feb. 7. They were married in 1970 at Niles Catholic Parish Church, Niles.

High school sweethearts, they have spent their lives together in Solomon and on the family farm north of Solomon.

Tom spent his time as a diesel mechanic in Salina, Solomon and then on the farm. He has been farming for most of his life and has no plans of retiring. Patty taught kindergarten in the Solomon school district for 30 years. She is now retired and helps on the farm.

Their family includes their children, son, Brent Prochazka and wife Tamara, of Salina, daughter, Jacey Yanek and husband Bill, of Lawrence, and foster daughter, Rachael Capsey, of Salina. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-child.