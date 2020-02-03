TRIBUNE - Irene Doris Nemechek Pierce, age 93, died on January 28, 2020 at Greeley County LTCU in Tribune. Irene was born November 22, 1926 in WaKeeney, KS, the daughter of Frank & Regina Erbert Nemechek. A resident of Tribune since 1929 she was a retired Registered Nurse, former Greeley County Hospital Administrator and homemaker. On October 24, 1948 she married Irl E. Pierce in Tribune. Irl passed away on December 14, 2004 in Garden City.

Irene’s surviving family includes, three children; Michael E. Pierce of Port Neches, TX, Myra Jo Stewart of Tribune, Bruce W. Pierce of Tribune, a sister, Bertha Sanders of Bird City, KS, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Her parents, Husband, a Daughter, Denise Kay Pierce, four brother and two sisters precede her in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. (MST) February 1, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Tribune, KS. Burial will be in Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, KS. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, KS. Memorials may be given to Greeley County Health Services or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com