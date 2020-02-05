A Leavenworth man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison for drug and firearms changes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A Leavenworth man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison for drug and firearms changes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bryan K. Quinley, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Quinley admitted he had more than a pound of methamphetamine and two handguns when Leavenworth police stopped his car on March 1, 2018. Police also found cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills in the car, according to a news release from the office of Stephen McAllister, U.S. attorney for Kansas.

On April 19, 2018, federal marshals arrested Quinley again. They found him at a hotel in Mission with almost a pound of methamphetamine. They also found cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills in the hotel room.

On May 29, 2018, Quinley was under supervision by the Kansas Department of Corrections when an officer found 66 grams of methamphetamine at the residence where Quinley was living.

McAllister commended the Leavenworth Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel for their work on the case. This case was prosecuted under the Justice Department’s initiative Project Guardian, which focuses on charging federal gun crimes.