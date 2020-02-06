About 40 children will be competing Friday to determine who is the top speller of Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Spelling Bee will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the lodge of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 55, 300 S. 20th St. The event is open to the public.

Denise LaRosh, coordinator of the Spelling Bee, said 39 students in grades five through eight will be participating in the event. The students will be coming from around the county.

As in years past, the Spelling Bee is being organized by members of the Leavenworth Area Retired School Personnel Association.

“It’s just a great way for us to give something to the community in the way of education,” LaRosh said.

The students who finish in first, second and third place Friday each will receive a monetary prize. And the winner of the Leavenworth County Spelling Bee will be able to advance to a state level bee that is scheduled for next month in Wichita.

Participants in the state bee will be competing for the chance to go to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

LaRosh said the winner of last year’s Leavenworth County Spelling Bee went on to finish in seventh place at the state level bee.

