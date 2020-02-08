HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team suffered a 9:24 scoreless stretch in the first half, leading to a 51-32 loss to Hutchinson Friday night in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

The loss sets Newton back to 0-14, 0-8 in league play. Hutchinson is 8-5, 3-3 in the league.

“We did everything right except offense,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “We can’t win games if we can’t score. If we can figure out how to shoot the ball and score, we can really do great. We played well in the fourth quarter. We have to figure out how to do that for four quarters.”

“I thought we did a really good job defensively,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “I thought our 2-2-1 defense dominated them. We’ve been able to slow some teams down with that. Our girls did a pretty good job of continuing to compete and putting themselves in situations where they can be successful. They ran that zone against us, and we haven’t seen it much. We did a good job of learning against it. We’ll continue to get better against those things. We rushed some possessions, but we figured it out in the second half.”

Harlie Wilson led Hutchinson with 11 points. Gabbie Posch and Meckenzie Hefley each added 10 points.

Kenzi Gillispie and Olivia Antonowich each scored eight points to lead Newton.

Tied 4-4 early in the game, Hutchinson closed out the first quarter on a 12-1 run capped by a Posch 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the period.

Newton went scoreless for the first 5:20 of the second quarter, but Hutchinson managed just four points in the stretch. Newton trailed 25-7 at the half.

“In the second quarter, we scored two points,” Bremmerman said. “In the last couple of games, we scored no points. We can’t have those empty quarters. We need to have someone take over and say, ‘I’m going to do this.’”

Hutchinson was 10 of 21 shooting in the first half, while Newton was three of 24.

Newton held Hutchison scoreless for the first 3:53 of the second half, scoring three points, but Hutchinson replied with a 7-0 run. Newton trailed 38-17 at the end of the quarter.

Newton won the fourth quarter 15-13.

Newton hosts Liberal Monday in a game added because both teams had an open date. Newton follows with Derby at home Friday. Both teams are ranked in Class 6A.

“It’s going to be a tough week,” Bremmerman said.

Hutchinson hosts Salina Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“They beat us by 13 early this year,” Reilly said. “We’ll work on some things to slow them down. We have them at home, so hopefully that will help. We just need to continue to improve.”

HUTCHINSON (8-5, 3-3 AV-CTL I) — Chapman 2 0-0 0, 4; Z.Simms 1 2-2 0, 4; Wilson 2 7-7 2, 11; Yoder 0 1-2 0, 1; Keeler 2 1-4 0, 5; Ames 2 0-0 1, 4; Posch 2 (2) 0-0 4, 10; Moriasi 0 0-0 2, 0; Jackson 0 0-0 0, 0; Robertson 0 2-4 3, 2; Hefley 5 0-0 1, 10; TOTALS 16 (2) 13-19 13, 51.

NEWTON (0-14, 0-8 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 2 0-2 3, 4; Valle-Ponds 0 0-0 0, 0; Ken.Gillispie 3 2-5 4, 8; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonowich 4 0-1 4, 8; Loewen 2 1-3 2, 5; S.Entz 1 0-0 1, 2; Hendrickson 0 0-0 1, 0; Epp 2 1-2 4, 5 Edwards 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 14 4-13 20, 32.

Hutchinson;16;9;13;13;—51

Newton;5;2;10;15;—32