Maurice E. "Morry" Flynn Sr. will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at 817 Millwood Drive, Salina. Please join him for this milestone celebration. No gifts, please.

Morry was born in Wellington and graduated from Abilene High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy and served two years, then six years in the reserves.

He returned to Abilene and married Willa May Haynes on July 20, 1952. They have five children, Morry Jr., Patrick, Brian, Leah Radford and Dan. Willa May and Brian have passed away. Morry married Betty Just Borgerding in 1983. He has three stepsons; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Morry enjoys gardening and motorcycle riding.

If unable to attend the celebration, birthday cards and notes can be sent to Morry at 817 Millwood Dr., Salina, KS 67401.