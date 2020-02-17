Mildred "Sharlene" (Gann) Ball was born July 16, 1927, in Conway, Missouri to Elbert and Clara "Callie" (Evans) Gann. She passed away February 10, 2020 in El Dorado.



Brothers: Arlie Gann, Winnie Gann, Donald Gann, Joe Gann and Gene Gann of El Dorado. Sisters: Jewell (Gann) Nixon and Audrey (Gann) Long of Missouri. Marietta Gann (Sister-in-law) of El Dorado.

Sharlene married John Morris Ball May 22, 1945. Their three children included: Mike Ball (Erin Ball), Dave Ball (Susan Ball) and Pamela (Ball) Younker (Gerald Younker).



She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, and husband John and Daughter Pamie.

Her grandchildren include: Andrew Ingalls, Angela Ingalls, Zackary Marshall, Jeremy and Matt Younker, Christian (Ball) Jones, Breanne (Ball) Blair, Ben and Nathan Bunyard. Grandma had 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way, 2 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way due to be born this year. She adored her dear friend, Jerry McGavran.

She enjoyed fishing, bowling, cooking, sewing, reading, traveling, dancing, westerns, and George Jones. She worked as a homemaker, a soda jerk in a dime store, and a food server and demonstrator. She was active in TOPS. She enjoyed time with her family.

Granny, we love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.