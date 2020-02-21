The Rev. Dorothy Nickel Friesen, retired Mennonite pastor and author from Newton will speak at 3 p.m. March 8 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 107 N. Pine St., Inman.

Friesen, author of “The Pastor Wears a Skirt,” is a trailblazer in her field, not only for being a woman in ministry, but also for being a Mennonite woman in ministry. She will share stories of her decades of service and how she approached that ministry as a woman in a (mostly still) male world.

Friesen graduated from Bethel College, North Newton, with a bachelor of arts degree and from the University of Kansas with a master of arts. She received a Master of Divinity from St. Paul School of Theology, Kansas City, Mo.; pastored at Manhattan Mennonite Church, Manhattan, and at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton, Ohio; and served as assistant dean at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Ind. She was also conference minister for the Western District Conference of Mennonite Church USA. She currently resides in Newton.

A reception follows in the church fellowship hall, and Friesen will have copies of her book available for purchase and signing. It was designated a Kansas Notable Book in 2019.

There is no cost for attending this presentation and the reception that follows.