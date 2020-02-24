A Sunday afternoon fire in southeast Topeka caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. Sunday at a residence at 2529 S.E. Minnesota Ave., in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Topeka Fire Department crews arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the single-story, wood frame home, authorities said.

Crews began an offensive fire attack, keeping the blaze confined to the structure where it started, said Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Adams.

During a search of the residence, firefighters rescued three dogs and a hamster.

Two adults and four children were displaced from the residence as a result of the fire, Adams said.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was undetermined, pending further investigation.

Of the estimated $70,000 loss, $35,000 was to the structure and $35,000 was to its contents.

Three Topeka Fire Department engine companies, two truck companies, a battalion chief, a shift commander and an investigator responded to the scene.

Kansas Gas Service, Evergy Energy and the Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Officials said working smoke detectors were located in the house.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222 TIPS.