A chilly day is on tap Wednesday for Topeka and vicinity, as afternoon highs should top out around 40 degrees under sunny skies.

Look for a warm-up to begin Thursday, when highs should approach 50 degrees with a chance for showers.

Highs should be in the mid-50s on Friday and in the low-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A slight chance of sprinkles before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of sprinkles after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of sprinkles before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.