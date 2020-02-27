Look for warmer weather in the coming days in the Topeka area.

Highs on Thursday should top out around 50 degrees, with a chance for sprinkles late in the afternoon.

Friday’s high should be in the mid-50s, with the mercury reaching the upper-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

A chance for rain and snow enters the picture on Monday, when high temperatures in the lower-50s are expected.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A chance of sprinkles after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

• Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 54.