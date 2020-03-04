There will be robots unleashed on Kindergarten classrooms in El Dorado — small technological wonders designed to help teach coding, math, literary, and communication skills.

Those robots will be available following a grant by the Partners in Education Foundation of El Dorado to Tonya Cogan and Holly Bright, awarded for all Kindergarten classes. This grant was specially funded from the PIE Sara Luehrs Memorial Fund to provide Wonder Workshop Dash Robots to each Kindergarten class.

The Partners in Education Foundation of El Dorado recently awarded about $11,000 in grants to schools

Using the remaining funds from the Fall 2019 grant cycle, the Partners In Education Foundation Allocation Committee selected 14 out of 22 grant requests to award this Spring.

The PIE Felix Alton Cantrell Jr. Fund Committee awarded 5 out of 9 grant requests.

The PIE and Cantrell Prize Patrol distributed four grants to Skelly Elementary, one joint grant for Katie Todd and Casey McGraw, then one each for Katie Todd, Casey McGraw and Kate Hadley.

Luana Lewis and Leeann Morris each received an award at Blackmore Elementary.

At Grandview Elementary, Tonya Cogan, Jessica Jensen and Misty Currier each received two grants and Melissa Baumgartel received one.

El Dorado Middle School teachers Gina Meyer and Rachael Hildreth combined for a grant, Anna Flores and Kacie Johnson also received one each. At El Dorado High School, Jenifer Davis received two grant requests.

All PIE Endowed Funds and Programs are open to all donors for contributions. Send donations to Partners In Education Foundation Inc. 124 W Central, El Dorado KS 67042, notated for Grants to Schools. On- line donations can be made at: https://piefoundation.revtrak.net/

Partners In Education Foundation is a not for profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490. For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director at rod.blackburn@pie490.org, 316.322.4800.