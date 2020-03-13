The Pratt Pilot Club International is postponing their chicken and noodle dinner to April 22, 2020. The annual event was originally scheduled for March 23, with serving from 5-7 p.m. but leadership felt it would be in the best of the community to postpone for a later date.

"We want to keep our members safe as well as the community because of the coronavirus," said club president Jeanette Gaider.

Unless further changes are necessary, the rescheduled dinner will be held at the Pratt Municipal Building from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 22. Ticket may be purchased at the door for $8 for adults and for $5 children age 10 and under. Containers of chicken and noodles will be available for $6 as well as carry-outs at 5 p.m.

This year participants will have a choice of chicken and noodles with or without mashed potatoes. Bierocks will also be available for purchase at $6 per dozen.

Verlan Elliott, who was scheduled to provide entertainment, will be rescheduled for April 22, as well.

The proceeds from this event will be used for community donations and expenses for the Pratt Pilot Club organization.