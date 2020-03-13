With the recent talk about the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, the Finney County Health Department is working with local and regional agencies to prepare a community-wide plan for management in the event of any COVID-19 occurrence in Finney County or the surrounding region.

Finney County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Maggie Unruh, community health educator with FCHD, said the department wants to assure everyone that residents’ safety is “our top priority.”

Anyone who has recently traveled to a known infected area, has had exposure to someone who has COVID-19 or is experiencing mild to sever respiratory illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call Finney County’s Coronavirus Hotline at 620-272-3600. They should not go to their health care facility without receiving prior instructions.

The virus is spread primarily person-to-person through close contact, or about 6 feet. Respiratory droplets are produced by an infected person when they cough or sneeze.

It can also be spread through a contaminated object.

Whether sick or not, practice these measures to prevent catching or further spreading the virus:

• Call Finney County’s Coronavirus Hotline at 620.272.3600 before visiting a doctor.

• Stay home except to get medical care, including public areas.

• Cover cough and sneezes and clean all highly used surfaces daily.

• Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if washing is not an option.

• Avoid touching face.

• Monitor symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas and Finney County or if you suspect you may have been exposed to the virus, contact the Finney County Coronavirus Hotline, which is available 24/7.

For updates regarding the status of COVID-19 in Finney County and for educational resources, follow Finney County Health Department on Facebook.