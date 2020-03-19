Sentencing continued in vehicular homicide case

LEAVENWORTH — Sentencing has been continued for a man who pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County.

Kenny B. Ford was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But the sentencing has been continued until April 23, according to court records due to concerns about COVID-19.

Ford pleaded no contest in January to charges of vehicular homicide, which is a misdemeanor in Kansas.

The charges stemmed from a July 11, 2017, crash on Interstate 70 near 174th Street.

During a January hearing, Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Ford, who was driving a Freightliner truck, when he failed to slow down for a construction zone. Ford’s truck struck several vehicles. Five people died as a result of the crash.

Ford is not in custody. Court records indicate his current address is in Mississippi.

Rescheduled Charlie Daniels concert date set

Charlie Daniels, Marshall Tucker bands set new date

SALINA — Tony’s Pizza Events Center announced the concert for the Fire on the Mountain Tour has been rescheduled to Nov. 19, 2020.

“While the COVID-19/cononavirus has brought many challenges to the entertainment industry, we are committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Salina community now more than ever,” said Susan Trafton, general manager of TPEC. “We are so glad these artists will still be coming to Salina and will be ready to put on a great show.”

Tickets that were previously purchased are good for the new date. Anyone not able to attend the new date is eligible for a refund at the point of purchase.