Lindsborg collects. It shares, exhibits and admires, too.

The art exhibit Lindsborg Collects opened last weekend to a good turnout at the reception, said Marsha Howe, co-chairwoman of the Lindsborg Collects committee.

“It’s really fun for our community,” Howe said. “People like sharing their stories, they like sharing their pieces of art from their collection, and they like to come and see what other people have.”

Lindsborg residents loan their artwork for the month before the Messiah Festival of the Arts at Bethany College, which usually occurs on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. This year, because of the response to the coronavirus crisis, events are being rescheduled. The new schedule will be announced next week, according to Mark Lucas, artistic director of the festival.

With their artwork, the collectors submit a story about the piece, about the artist or why they liked it and what it means to them.

Unlike most years, this year’s collection has a theme: women in the arts.

Howe and co-chairwoman Carol Gusenius, with the committee, honored the Messiah Festival theme of women in the arts, “and we decided to go with Lindsborg women in the arts,” Howe said. “We got some really great art, some from high students up to some of the older, more established artists,” such as Alba Malm and Signe Larson.

Pieces date from the late 1800s, by Tillie Lindquist and Hildegard Olson, to very contemporary, from professional artists to students and hobby artists, Howe said.

“It’s usually a diverse and eclectic exhibition,” she said, including every medium from oils to felted wool to ceramics to papier maché eggs.

“It covers the whole gamut,” Howe said.

This is the eighth exhibit, and at least 40 to 50 pieces are submitted every year.

There’s a lot of art in Lindsborg, which is well-known for its artists and art studios. Of the approximately 400 pieces of art that have been included over the eight exhibits, Howe has seen few repeats.

Howe counted 70 individual pieces in this exhibit.

“It’s just a fun thing and I love doing this,” Howe said.

Marsha Howe, co-chairwoman of the Lindsborg Collects arts exhibit, displays some of the 70 pieces of artwork in the exhibit. To the right are paintings by Alba Malm and Nicole Thibideau, a folk design on a wooden plate by Rita Sharpe and a ceramic by former Bethany College student Kate Dibbern. [JEAN KOZUBOWSKI/SALINA JOURNAL]