In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Douglas County health officer Thomas Marcellino on Sunday evening issued a "stay-at-home" order for that county, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Marcellino ordered residents to remain home, leaving only to meet essential needs.

Certain businesses are being allowed to remain open, including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and health care facilities.

The order is to remain in effect until April 23.

Douglas County is just east of Shawnee County.