Out of an abundance of caution, the Messiah Festival of the Arts is announcing its plan to postpone all performances of Handel's Messiah scheduled for April 12, Easter Sunday, to Friday, June 19. Artistic Director, Mark Lucas said, "we had wanted to perform Messiah with a limited number of singers and players, but with the Governor's proclamation on March 24 we have chosen to forego that performance and focus on the planned performance on June 19, in conjunction with Lindsborg's Midsummers Festival." Lucas is inviting all singers and players who have ever performed Messiah to join in the performance in June. "There will be a brief rehearsal earlier that day, but otherwise everyone is invited to just show up and perform."

It is hoped that this may be a time for members of the community and the region to come together after staying home for so long to combat the virus. If for any reason there are still restrictions in place in June, Lucas said he and all those involved with planning for the Messiah Festival of the Arts will reevaluate. First and foremost is our attention to the health and safety of our performers and patrons.

"Handel's Messiah will be performed in Lindsborg, by members of the Bethany Oratorio Society, in 2020. Exactly how that will look depends on guidelines set by our local, state, and national officials." While a delay of the Messiah may seem unprecedented, it was postponed in 1918, and continued successfully thereafter!

The Messiah performance will be free and open to the public. However, a free-will offering will be taken to offset the costs of the performance.

Those who have already purchased tickets to attend in person will receive an email from the Messiah Festival Ticket Office with instructions on how to receive a refund or choose store credit. Store credit can be used to purchase tickets through the Messiah Festival website for any future events. If you have purchased tickets and do not receive an email in the next week, please contact Taylor Deutscher at deutscherta@bethanylb.edu

All other events planned as part of Messiah Festival of the Arts, 2020: Celebrating Women in the Arts, are modified as follows, although subject to change.

MODIFIED EVENT SCHEDULE FOR MESSIAH 2020: CELEBRATING WOMEN IN THE ARTS

March 29 – May 31

122nd Annual Midwest Art Exhibition,

10am-5pm @ Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery, Lindsborg, KS

MODIFICATION:

Because of the Coronavirus, the Sandzen Gallery closed, March 18, 2020, and plans to reopen on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, (subject to change) The opening reception planned for Sunday, March 29, 2020 will be postponed and held as a closing reception on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm, with exhibition talks at 2:30 pm. The exhibitions feature works by Steve Scott, Fern Cole, James Mages and Selected women artists from the Gallery's permanent collection.

March 29

Messiah Dress Rehearsal featuring student soloists, 3pm @ Presser Hall Auditorium

CANCELLED

March 16 – April 17

Juried Student Art Exhibition @ Mingenback Art Center, Bethany College campus (corner of Olsson and 2nd street, Lindsborg.

MODIFICATION:

The award ceremony for the artworks selected will be in the Mingenback Art Gallery April 5, at 4:30 pm for on-campus students only.

April 2

Fine Arts Preview Day

Band Concert, 1:30 PM @ Presser Hall, Bethany College campus

MODIFICATION:

The band concert will be modified to a jazz concert and is postponed to Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Presser Hall.

April 3 & April 4:

Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” a production is a partnership of talent of The Bethany College Theatre Department and Lindsborg’s Broadway R.F.D. in Burnett Center, Bethany College campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $7 students — general admission

MODIFICATIONS PENDING:

Tentative performances of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” are planned for Thursday, October 15 @ 7:30 pm, Friday, October 16 @ 7:30 pm and Saturday, October 17 @ 2:00 pm, in Burnett Center. These performances are pending approval by Music Theatre International.

April 4

Maker’s Street, 5-8 PM @ Downtown Lindsborg

POSTPONED TO: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 5-8 PM @ Downtown Lindsborg.

April 4

Landmark Concert Series – Jazz Walk, 7 PM @ Downtown Lindsborg

POSTPONED TO: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 7 PM @ Downtown Lindsborg.

April 5 (Palm Sunday)

*”A Celebration of Women in Leadership,” 3:00 PM @ Bethany Lutheran Church

POSTPONED TO: Sunday, October 18, 2020. This event will feature keynote speaker, Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Zabel-Wilson, a graduate of Bethany College, as well as Susan Candea, Bishop of the Central States Synod of the E.L.C.A. and other important local women.