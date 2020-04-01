Three employees at the Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The staff members are a man over the age of 20 and two women over the age of 40, according to a news release from KDOC.

KDOC officials have consulted with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding the next steps. As a result, a medical investigation has been launched to ascertain who among the LCF staff and inmates have been in close contact with the employees who tested positive for the virus known as COVID-19. People who have contact with the employees who tested positive are being notified. Inmates who have had close contact with the staff members have been moved to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms.

KDOC officials say they also will remain diligent in monitoring other employees and inmates for symptoms of the disease.

These are the first positive cases of COVID-19 within a KDOC facility, according to the news release.

"With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come," KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in the news release. "With the support and guidance of KDHE and Gov. Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community."

The Lansing Correctional Facility currently has 1,906 inmates.