Nature Book Club April 2020 Virtual Meet Up: 6:45 p.m., hosted by Dyck Arboretum of the Plains and Hesston Public Library.

At this point, the Nature Book Club meeting for April 6 will not be meeting in person. Spring book selections come highly recommended by Arboretum and Library staff. They include “Underland,” by Robert MacFarlane and “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. For more information, contact Hesston Public Library (620-327-4666) or the Arboretum office.