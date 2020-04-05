Possible funding sources for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis were part of a special Pratt County commission meeting March 26.

Heather Morgan, Pratt County Economic Development director, said information on small business relief relief loans through Community Development Block Grants will be available on Monday, March 30, on the Pratt County Web Site, Emergency Management Facebook page and the Health Department Facebook page.

Businesses will have to apply for the grant money and they will have to meet criteria to qualify. Grants will be handled through Great Plains Development, said Pratt County Clerk Sherry Kruse.

Commissioners also discussed the possibility of using Pratt Area Economic Development Corporation funds to aid businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This would be tax dollar money with both the city and county contributing funds. This money is usually for businesses the want to relocate to Pratt or for established businesses to expand.

This was strictly just discussion on the matter at this time. The decision on using the funds will be up to the Economic Development Board, Kruse said.

Sherry Wenrich, county register of deeds, expressed concerns about people coming into her office. In Rice County, someone came into the office and there were coronavirus concerns so that office is shut down for two weeks.

Anyone doing business in the Pratt County Courthouse has to sign in and provide contact information and which department they visited. In the event of a COVID-19 case, the information will be used to notify people who were in the courthouse, Kruse said.