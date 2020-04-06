Siemens Gamesa confirmed Monday that employees at both its Hutchinson and Ford Madison, Iowa, plants will be furloughed for three or four weeks.

The company cited issues with its international supply chain.

Employees were informed Monday, according to a statement from the company, though it didn’t indicate when the furloughs would begin.

"The global pandemic is causing an interruption in our business operations," the release said. "Driven by parts and material delays directly caused by COVID-19 impacts to our international suppliers, Siemens Gamesa has made the difficult decision to furlough 100 employees at the Fort Madison, Iowa, facility and about 200 employees at the Hutchinson facilities."

"We will work with our furloughed employees and keep them informed of the available resources to support them and their families through this temporary situation," the statement read.

While the company stated it anticipated the furlough would last three or four weeks, it also stated "we’re doing everything we can to restore the supply chain as quickly as possible. We will resume full operations as supplies become available."

"Siemens Gamesa’s highest priority continues to be to safeguard the health and safety of our employees, families, and communities during this crisis," the statement said. "We are continuously assessing the impact the virus is causing on our supply chain, the movement of components/people and the operation of manufacturing facilities. Every resource is being applied to get the business back to normal as quickly as possible."

Operations at the Hutchinson plant were previously briefly interrupted by the virus after an employee who returned from overseas travel became ill.

The employee and several others who worked with him were asked to self-quarantine, though none was tested for the disease. The company indicated production was only shut down that weekend, however, as the plant was cleaned.