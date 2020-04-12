This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at salina.com/subscribenow.

What you’ve heard about hospitals treating coronavirus patients being like war zones is accurate.

That’s how April Dickey, of Salina, describes it from the front lines of the COVID-19 battle in New York City.

“I can’t stress enough,” the nurse-practitioner said, “the threat is not overblown.” It’s definitely not a hoax or a government conspiracy, she said.

“It’s been a big eye-opener for me,” she said. “It’s so sad, it’s so scary. It’s mentally, physically, emotionally devastating.”

Dickey has been deployed to Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx. The acute-care and teaching hospital is now dedicated to treating only COVID-19 patients.

“Every floor has been converted to ICUs or a step down,” she said. “It’s kind of a mad house.”

Not all patients don’t have rooms, Dickey said; they’re lined up in the halls.

Nothing is normal, she said. She’s working alongside psych nurses, for example, whose usual job is completely different than what they’re doing.

“Every one was pulled from their usual because their usual doesn’t work any more,” Dickey said.

Her first day, April 4, she was hopeful it wouldn’t be so bad, she said, because a patient was released to go home.

The next night, three people had to be put on ventilators.

“I’ve seen young and healthy on the vents,” she said.

Wednesday saw 95 patients in the Emergency Department. Under normal conditions, the hospital has only 362 beds.

New York City continues to be the epicenter in the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Thursday by National Public Radio. The city has seen more than 80,000 cases and more than 4,200 deaths, according to data from the Department of Health.

Lincoln Hospital is one of the hardest hit public hospitals in the city, said NYC Mayor Bill DiBlasio in the report.

As of Friday, the worldwide death toll had surpassed 100,000.

“Staff members and patients are suffering terribly at this time,” Dickey said.

“We are all they have, because their loved ones can’t be by their sides,” she said of the patients.

That compassion is one reason she chose to travel half way across the country when she could be home in Salina with her husband, Tony, and two children, ages 11 and 17.

“Because I couldn’t stand by and just sit on the sidelines,” April Dickey said. “I felt like I had to help.”

She saw a post on Facebook recruiting medical personnel to help with the coronavirus crisis. It took her 300 tries to get in, she said.

Then, she had to do some negotiating at home.

“At first I didn't want her to, but she was persistent,” Tony Dickey said. “I said one week; she came back with two weeks and actually got the three weeks she wanted from me.”

April had some bargaining power.

“I've deployed twice since we've been married, so I understand what she feels,” said Tony, who’s in the Army.

It’s harder on their two children.

“They are used to me being gone quite a bit but, it was different this time for them,” Tony said. “I mean, it's Mom. They are coping well, though.”

“My oldest said she’s proud,” April said.

This is Dickey’s first job after completing nurse-practitioner training in December.

She left for New York on April 2, the day before her birthday, and is missing Easter and her wedding anniversary. When she gets back, she’ll have to be quarantined for two weeks.

She’s working 12-hour shifts, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Wednesday was the first day she felt like she’ gotten a solid 6 or 7 hours of rest, she said.

“I told I’m can take a day off after day 14, and I think I might do that,” Dickey said. “I think I might just sleep.”

She’s staying at Park Central Hotel, one of five hotels housing about 900 nurse practitioners, physician assistants, respiratory therapists and nurses from around the country.

She takes a bus to and from work, and in her off-time relies on Uber, Door Dash and Grub Hub.

Dickey takes precautions to keep from getting the virus herself.

At work, she’s covered from head to toe, from paper shoe covers on up. She wears paper scrubs over her normal scrubs, she said, and when she enters a room, she puts on an isolation gown.

She follows the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, staying in as much as possible and wearing a face mask when she goes out.

“Hopefully, if everyone stays at home, that number won’t rise too much,” Dickey said, of the death rate.

However, right outside the hospital, she and her colleagues see people walking, meeting each other and not taking precautions.

She wants to ask them, “Do you know what’s going on, across the street from the action?”

“We’re all appalled,” she said.

It would be nice, she said, to enjoy the city more, which she’s visiting for the first time, and hopes to come back.

“I’m a small town girl, grew up in Marquette, and here I am in the big city,” Dickey said. “I wish I were here at a different time, a happier time.”

Her next job should be demanding in a much different way. She’ll start work at Comcare this summer.