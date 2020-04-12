They have a saying at Quality Body Shop, a 46-year-old paint and body business in Pleasantview that’s this month’s Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month.

“If you can get it in the door, we can probably fix it,” said Don Yoder, who co-owns the business with his cousin, Terry.

And the doors are about to get bigger.

The business, which was started at 6209 W. Morgan Road in 1974 by brothers Ernest and Henry Yoder, currently has about 7,000 square feet under one roof.

Plans for adding another 75-by-90 foot garage are underway.

“It’s pretty substantial,” Yoder said.

The cousins were brought up in the business under the tutelage of their fathers, who themselves started out painting cars when they were youngsters in their garage on the farm.

The Reno County natives went to work together at a couple of shops before joining the A.D. Ford Motor Co. in the body and paint department with the dream of owning their own business, Yoder said.

They chose to offer complete collision repair services, including automobiles, heavy-duty trucks, RV's and agriculture equipment.

Two years ago, after 44 years of operation, Don and Terry Yoder bought the business from their fathers, with a commitment to carry on the values of quality, integrity and a hard work ethic passed by their fathers.

“We both started to work in the business full-time after high school, and most summers before that,” Don Yoder said. “We kind of grew up in the business and knew this is what we’d do. Cars have been our life, so the writing was on the wall.”

What sets them apart, Yoder said, is the diversity in types of vehicles they’ll work on.

“We do cars, pickups, big buses, campers, boats, jet skis, semi-tractors,” he said. “We even repair combine headers when they catch a post or something. If we can get it in the door, we’ll probably work on it.”

“We have enough equipment we can handle almost anything and we’re blessed with workers who are not afraid to think outside the box and do stuff they’ve never done in order to get people back on the road,” he said.

“We do a lot of heavy semis and trucks, travel trailers, even horse trailers,” he said.

In the current shop, they have two booths for cars and one for trucks. The new building, which they hope to add by fall, will be primarily for trucks.

When the two sons took over they began streamlining the process, to reduce waste and ensure their estimates were solid, Yoder said.

“We strive for zero supplements on our estimate,” he said. “We tear down the vehicle when it comes in, so we know no parts are broken that we didn’t see. Then all the parts are there when the vehicle goes together. Nothing is slowed down because of a missed part.”

Some of their most challenging repairs, Yoder said, are aluminum rock-hauling trailers and some of the large farm equipment, like 60-foot combine headers they work to straighten bent blades on.

One of their biggest business challenges has been the rapidly changing technology in the automotive industry, with electronics becoming an ever bigger component in vehicles. That requires technicians and managers to be stay-up-date and repair facilities to invest heavily in equipment.

The business employs eight people full time and three part-time in the shop, and three people in the office.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed business, both in foot traffic and fewer accidents because people are staying home, Yoder said. But they have a backlog of work that’s helped them, plus a lot of farm-related vehicle work.

“On the farm side, there’s always a backlog of stuff they say ‘work it in when you can,’” Yoder said. “A lot of stuff is on an on-call basis, so if we have a slot we can fill it in to keep the guys busy. It’s been a real blessing for us.”