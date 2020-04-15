The Lansing High School graduation ceremony for this year has not been canceled. But the superintendent acknowledged that chances of having the ceremony May 16 as originally planned are slim.

“Things would have to turn around very quickly,” Superintendent Dan Wessel said.

He said Lansing High School Principal Rob McKim plans to communicate with representatives of the senior class leadership as well as school site council members and people involved in Operation Graduation to discuss ideas for the graduation of the class of 2020.

“We’ll let them be involved in what that looks like,” Wessel said.

He said the high school graduation was discussed Monday as part of a COVID-19 update to the Lansing Board of Education.

On March 17, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order directing all kindergarten through 12th grade school buildings to close until May 29. The order was intended to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

And county and state public health orders have placed restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Wessel said some school districts already have postponed graduation ceremonies until August.

“We’re not ready to do that yet,” he said.

He said there may be a date that would be too late for a graduation ceremony.

“Because at some point, kids have moved on,” he said.

Because school buildings are closed, instruction is being delivered remotely to students in the Lansing school district. But Wessel said teachers are still following the previously established school calendar.

He said district officials are planning to have the school year wrapped up on May 21, which is scheduled to be the last day of classes.

Because of restrictions related to the coronavirus, school board members conducted Monday’s meeting using an online videoconferencing service.

Monday marked the first meeting for new board member Cheryl Runnebaum. She was appointed last week to fill a vacancy on the board.

