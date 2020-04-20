A vehicle stolen from a Salina woman was involved in a pursuit before rolling over in Topeka Sunday.

Salina police said the 2008 Dodge Caliber was taken sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Gypsum Avenue from a 43-year-old woman after she got into an argument with a man who was staying with her.

According to Salina police, on Sunday the vehicle was involved in a pursuit after being located by the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol. That pursuit ended with the Dodge in a rollover accident and a man, Brooke McLaughlin, 40, being arrested.