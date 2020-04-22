Both City of Hutchinson and Reno County leaders this week agreed to cut more than $1 million each from their respective budgets due to anticipated revenue shortfalls resulting from business closures due to the novel coronavirus.

The reductions will be achieved primarily through hiring freezes and not filling open positions.

At the city, the effort will also involve a shift in police patrol schedules, which alone is projected to save some $250,000 in overtime.

At the county, it will involve varied size cuts to every department as well as a chunk of capital expenditures at the courthouse being delayed.

City phases in reductions

As previously reported, city officials are projecting an estimated $1.3 million shortfall based primarily on a projected 15% drop in sales and franchise tax collections.

City manager John Deardoff said the estimate was derived from looking at the 2008-09 recession and doubling it. That’s because, while the impact is more immediate and greater than a decade ago, it’s expected to also be shorter term.

The city council on Tuesday voiced support for a three-phase approach, with the final phase implemented only if necessary.

The first phase was implemented on March 30 and included a reduction of seasonal labor and a hiring freeze in select departments. That was projected to save more than $600,000.

"We’ve lost a lot of temporary help," Deardoff said, noting some park supervisors are out on mowers. "Things may get a little shaggier as we go."

The second phase involves the changes at the police department – scheduled to start next week – as well as further reductions in seasonal laborers, voluntary furloughs, and travel restrictions.

PD shift changes

Police chief Jeffery Hooper explained that officers will remain on 12-hour shifts, but they will create three shifts instead of the current two, with an overlap between the shifts.

"We’ll overlap during the busiest times of the day," Hooper said.

So, if for example, a domestic violence call comes in late on a shift, instead the officer near the end of his shift responding and then spending overtime hours filling out reports, like how happens, the middle squad might respond.

Hooper said he preferred going to 10-hour shifts, but officers were adamantly opposed to that change.

The chief noted the department had some $750,000 in overtime last year, but that was due in large part to being nearly 25 officers short. He’s hired 25 since he became chief, but some others have retired and some remain in training, so the department is currently down nine officers.

Last resort

While those cuts and carryover funds will cover shortfall projections, if losses are greater, they’ll move the third phase, Deardoff said. The 2020 city budget has a projected $5.5 million carryover.

"It’s alright to use some fund balance, but a big decision will come at the end of May and in June when we see the impact," he said. "Phase 3 will get deeper into the organization. We’ll look at furloughs and layoffs in some positions. My recommendation is we not go to phase three until we see the impact."

The final phase could involve cuts to work schedules, excluding public safety operations, as well as temporary salary reductions for executive, management, and professional staff and long-term furloughs or layoffs.

County goes line-item

County administrator Randy Partington advised the county commission on Tuesday that every tax-funded department – which excludes Community Corrections and Solid Waste – looked at its own budget and proposed enough cuts to come up with just over $1 million in budget reductions.

"It’s not across the board," Partington said. "One department cut 0.4 percent and another 11.3 percent. But they all made cuts."

Also not impacted were mental health services and EMS, whose budgets were front-loaded with most of their expenditures.

Partington provided the commission with a spreadsheet showing the reductions in each department, as well as a $120,000 reduction in capital outlay funds for courthouse work.

Those cuts, he said, involve both projects planned this year and some savings for future projects, but not the major window restoration project or earthquake damage repairs.

He noted the plan also did not propose cuts to any outside agencies that receive county funding.

"If you got a million without cutting outside agencies, then I’d say leave them alone," said Commissioner Bob Bush.

The board, after voting unanimously to approve the cuts, asked to be updated on revenue shortfalls at least monthly.