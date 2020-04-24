Police say a motorist backing out of a stall at a local convenience store struck a stroller occupied by an infant and briefly dragged the stroller as he drove away, but the baby was not hurt.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kwik Shop at 500 N. Monroe.

The 30-year-old Hutchinson man pushing the stroller and another witness told police a truck parked in front of the store began to back out as the man and child were crossing the lot.

"The driver was not being aggressive, but not paying attention as he backed out," Det. Sgt. Paul Sack said reports indicated.

As the truck bumped the stroller, the stroller became hooked onto a tow hitch on the back of the vehicle. The driver then began to drive forward, dragging the stroller about 3 feet before it came loose.

The man was yelling and banging on the truck, but the driver, a 19-year-old man also from Hutchinson, told police he didn’t know he’d hit anything and that he thought the person banging on his truck was "trying to scam him," Sack said.

The witnesses provided information on the vehicle and police later located it the 400 block of W. Seventh Avenue, Sack said. The driver was cited for failure to give information at an accident.