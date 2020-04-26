Gov. Laura Kelly settles federal lawsuit challenging constitutionality of executive order limiting religious gatherings to 10 people; state reports 118 deaths and 3,174 cases of infection; U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says high numbers of cases, fatalities among black people in Wyandotte County warrant expansion of health services

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly agreed Saturday to a settlement with two Baptist churches challenging her executive order limiting religious services to no more than 10 people even if members complied with social distancing guidelines to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The resolution to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court would allow congregations in Junction City and Dodge City to conduct in-person services if attendees complied with safety protocols. It also created a window for the governor to revise her mass-gathering order so it would no longer apply to religious meetings.

"My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic," Kelly said. "While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy."

On Sunday, Kansas Department of Health and Environment said deaths related to COVID-19 had risen to 118 and testing showed 3,174 cases of infection. The three populous counties of Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte account for 1,300 confirmed cases, while meatpacking counties of Ford, Finney, Seward and Lyon reported in excess of 1,000 cases.

The Democratic governor is expected to soon issue new executive orders that begin relaxing mandates crafted to control gatherings where the virus could be easily spread. Her stay-at-home order helped fuel an economic meltdown and surge in unemployment.

Attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, based in Arizona, stepped in to represent Pastor Steve Ormord of First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City. Their civil suit asserted Kelly’s order conflicted with the U.S. and Kansas constitutions by violating the First Amendment.

Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Ryan Tucker said the agreement created a 14-day extension of the temporary restraining order against the governor and gave Kelly time to amend her mass-gathering ban to delete unconstitutional limits on churches.

"Singling out churches for special punishment while allowing others to have greater freedom is both illogical and unconstitutional," Tucker said.

He said it was "beyond shameful" the governor claimed her administration resolved this legal challenge and that the agreement compelled the two churches to comply with safety protocols established by the federal court. The safety measures, he said, were proposed by the churches.

On April 18, U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita issued a temporary restraining order preventing application of Kelly’s mass-gathering rule to both churches.

The judge said initial arguments by lawyers made it likely the plaintiffs would prevail with a claim the governor's bid to inhibit spread of coronavirus at religious gatherings was unconstitutional. He said churches and religious activities appeared to have been singled out for stricter treatment than some retail establishments.

Tyson Langhofer, of Alliance Defending Freedom, filed an "agreed" court document Saturday that said negotiations had been ongoing since a Thursday meeting on the case.

"Immediately after the court hearing, counsel for plaintiffs and defendants began engaging in comprehensive, good-faith discussion," Langhofer said.

Langhofer said in the document Kelly’s counsel had shared that the governor would not extend some restrictions included in previous executive orders past May 3.

Double standard

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said the goal of keeping people at home and safe was warranted, but the state couldn’t be allowed to create a system that placed greater emphasis on restraining church attendance than on going to a strip mall.

"The state cannot and should not set up a double standard where people are allowed to gather at an ice cream shop but arrested for gathering at a church," Ryckman said.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican competing in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said the governor made the correct decision to surrender on the church front.

"She has agreed not to enforce her blatantly discriminatory order by agreeing to let churches safely meet indoors while practicing the same social distancing measures she rejected two weeks ago," Wagle said.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt had advised local law enforcement officers not to enforce the church order signed by Kelly.

Top Republican legislative leaders voted to revoke Kelly’s directive on church gatherings, but the governor challenged their action before the Kansas Supreme Court. The justices let her order stand, but didn’t resolve whether it violated basic freedoms. The federal lawsuit was in response to the limited state Supreme Court finding.

Kelly said testing since the federal case was filed April 16 in U.S. District Court showed COVID-19 had exploded from 51 cases to more than 450 cases in Ford County, home to one of the plaintiff churches.

"I know this is a difficult time for everyone," Kelly said, "but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes.

"Our job is to not make theirs harder," Kelly said. "And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same: stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts."

Initally, Kelly defended her church order, saying: "This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis."

Racial disparity

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat representing the 3rd District in the Kansas City metropolitan area, said the health response to COVID-19 should focus more on the racial disparity of infection.

Across Kansas, KDHE said, 376 black people had tested positive for the virus, a rate of 172 per 100,000. While more than 1,800 white people were positive the rate was 73 per 100,000. Death rates for COVID-19 in Kansas reveal another racial gap: fatalities among while people stand at 2.3 per 100,000 and for black people the rate is 16 per 100,000.

Davids said 23% of Wyandotte County residents were black, but were more than half the people testing positive for coronavirus. Blacks people represent two-thirds of fatalities in Wyandotte County, she said.

The county has 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the state.

"Black residents are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," she said. "While there are complex, systematic issues that absolutely need to be addressed, right now we need to focus on getting as much help to Wyandotte County as possible. This includes increasing access to testing and supplies, supporting community health centers, and expanding Medicaid right away."

Adrienne Vallejo Foster, a Republican running in a four-person race for the 3rd District GOP nomination, said economic and health problems of sustaining Kansas’ stay-at-home order outweigh the health risk of people returning to work and the reopening of non-essential businesses. The existing state order is to expire May 3.

"Over the last month, we have watched the government grow and our personal freedoms diminish. While we must take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, we are fully capable of mitigating the spread while keeping our freedoms and reopening our economy," she said.

She said China should be held accountable for the death and illness of Kansans, financial challenges of families, the rise in domestic and child abuse and the mental health problems associated with social isolation and economic uncertainty.