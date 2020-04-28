Rain late last week led to flooding over the weekend along Stranger Creek in northern Leavenworth County. And more rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood warning was issued Saturday for Stranger Creek in the Easton area.

The creek rose to its minor flood stage and nearly reached its moderate flood stage for the Easton area before dropping.

The creek reaches minor flood stage for the Easton area at 17 feet and enters moderate flood stage at 18 feet. The creek crested Saturday afternoon at 17.97 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek dropped below flood stage Saturday evening.

“It came down pretty quick,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said the rise of the creek Saturday caused 231st Street to become flooded north of Easton.

Stranger Creek stretches from the north end of Leavenworth to the south end. The creek also rose over the weekend near Tonganoxie, but it did not reach its flood stage for this area, according to the National Weather Service.

Magaha said areas of Leavenworth County received between 1.25 and 1.5 inches of rain Friday.

More rain is possible today along with thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Magaha said severe thunderstorms may stay to the south and east of Leavenworth County. But there still is a threat of storms in the county.

“We still could see hail,” Magaha said.

He said the ground in Leavenworth County is already saturated. And any additional rain today could cause problems along local streams.

The Missouri River remains well below its flood stage for the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

