Becky Lynn Catlin, 71, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on June 5, 1948 in Pratt, KS, the daughter of Leonard Earl Horton and Ruth (Pummill) Horton. On June 3, 1966 she married George Catlin, Jr. in Wichita, KS. He survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband, George Catlin, Jr. of Medicine Lodge, KS are one son, Steve (Becky) Catlin of Medicine Lodge, KS; one daughter, Lori (Justin) Bailey of Sawyer, KS; three grandchildren, Colt Catlin, Taylor (Lee) Rucker, and Montana Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Case Rucker.

A private graveside service will be conducted at the Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, KS with Tom Walters officiating.

Memorials may be made to the USD 254 (Band Program) in care of Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104.

Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.





