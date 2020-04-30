Leavenworth officials have reopened two city facilities and they soon will be making decisions about whether to reopen other facilities, the city manager said.

During a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission, City Manager Paul Kramer noted Leavenworth’s Recycling Center had what he called a soft reopening Tuesday.

The Recycling Center, like other city facilities, has been closed to the public for several weeks because of restrictions designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Kramer said 114 cars passed through the Recycling Center on Tuesday.

Visitors to the Recycling Center are being asked to use a temporary entrance at Pennsylvania and Lawrence avenues.

“We did have some pretty significant wait times as you can imagine,” Kramer said.

He said people may have gathered five weeks worth of recyclable items.

He said three cars were allowed to enter the Recycling Center area at one time. He said proper social distancing was maintained.

“We just encourage people to presort as much as you can,” he said.

The Recycling Center was open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The center was open again during the same hours Wednesday. And it will be open again Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kramer said the city staff members will be going forward with having a free Saturday this weekend. The city typically organizes free Saturday events on the first Saturday of each month.

He said people will be able to drop off bulky items for free from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Service Center, which is located in the same area as the Recycling Center.

The city’s Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., was scheduled to reopen today. The Brush Site will be open again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

The Brush Site can be used for disposal of yard waste such as leaves and grass clippings as well as tree branches.

Kramer said Brush Site services that normally require a fee will be free for residential drop-off for the time being.

“We know you’ve been collecting a lot of your brush,” he said.

Kramer said the Brush Site will not be open during the upcoming free Saturday event.

He said city officials will next turn their attention to the campground at Riverfront Park, Waggin’ Tails Dog Park and the use of Haymarket Square for events such as the Leavenworth Farmers Market.

Kramer said city staff will consult with public health officials, public safety officials and elected officials before making a determination about whether these sites should reopen.

He said city officials will be looking more long-term at when to reopen facilities such as the Riverfront Community Center and the Wollman Aquatic Center. He said city officials also will be looking at things such as the Camp Leavenworth festival.

Kramer spoke Tuesday at Leavenworth City Hall, which remains closed to the public.

Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, Mayor Mike Griswold was the only commissioner who was at City Hall for Tuesday’s meeting. Other commissioners participated using an online videoconferencing service.

