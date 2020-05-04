Catholic Charities launches a COVID-19 help line

DODGE CITY - To reach those who have been impacted by the COVlD-19 pandemic in southwest Kansas, Catholic Charities announces the launch of a COVID-19 Helpline.

By calling 620-272-0010 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by emailing COVID 19Help@CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org., an individual can reach a Catholic Charities staff member to make arrangements to get help with tracking down their stimulus check, filing taxes, securing health insurance for medical visits, counseling, obtaining food, non-food pantry items, or to seek assistance for other basic living needs.

The agency also has an online chat tool at www.CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org where individuals can connect with a staff member and get help.

"Sitting on the sidelines during this COVID-19 crisis is not an option for Catholic Charities right now," said Amy Falcon, Director of the Disaster Services Program, "We know that there are people who are in need, and feeling overwhelmed. We want them to know that we are here for them and we will get through this with them together."

Over the past five weeks. Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas has transitioned into disaster response mode while continuing to provide services through all of its programs including basic emergency assistance, housing, non-food pantries, mental health, and substance use counseling, legal immigration and refugee services, pregnancy support and adoption.

To assist those in need, a Pandemic Relief fund has been set up to receive donations at https://charity.gofundme.coin/catholiccharitiesofsouthwestkansas.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas has offices in Garden City, Dodge City and Great Bend.