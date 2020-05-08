Nate Clingman, formerly of Beloit, is finding it hard to keep a secret. He’s kept it since this fall and has almost another month before he can share it with everyone.

It’s not the secret ingredient that makes his cakes, cookies and other baked goods so delicious. It’s how he did on “Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart.”

He was one of six contestants on the Food Channel’s new show, which premieres Monday at 8 p.m. and runs for four episodes.

Each episode, the bakers face challenges that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a one-on-one mentoring session with Stewart in her home kitchen.

One contestant is eliminated each week, with the last camper winning a kitchen full of appliances worth $25,000.

All Clingman would say about his performance is, “I’m on the first one, for sure.”

The first episode, he did things outside of the box, he said.

The first challenge is to recreate that camping favorite, s’mores. The winner of that round got inside tips from Stewart, then the campers were turned loose on layered desserts, which meant cakes to Clingman.

It was a cake that landed him on the show in the first place.

Clingman’s full-time job is training and development in agriculture, but he runs a business on the side, The Bearded Baker, from his home in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside Nashville.

“The business focus is on baking, but I do pretty much everything,” in his catering business, Clingman said.

One of his clients requested a cake for her husband, who had just had a vasectomy. Clingman decorated it with two lemons and the words, “100 percent no seeds.” The cake went viral on Clingman’s Facebook and Instagram pages, The Bearded Baker Nashville. He was on national morning televisions shows, news shows, everywhere, he said.

The agency saw it, and the next thing he knew, he was asked to apply for “Bakeaway Camp.”

He wasn’t going to, he said, but his wife, Jillian, urged him to, so he filled out the application and joined the five other home bakers at the “camp.”

The host is Jesse Palmer, and camp counselors and baking experts are Carla Hall and Dan Langan, with Stewart dropping in and mentoring. The producers promise it will be equal parts baking boot-camp and camp-inspired games and challenges.

Clingman, 39, a 2000 graduate of Beloit High School, came late to his passion.

“I didn’t learn from my Mom (Terry) or my Dad (Wayne),” Clingman said. “My Mom used to do a little growing up, but not that much.”

He started baking “just by accident,” Clingman said. “I’ve always been a creative person, I like to cook, like to work with my hands.”

He doesn’t rely on cookbooks.

“I don’t really follow a lot of recipes,” he said. “I just try to figure things out and make it on my own.”

He gets help at home.

“I make a big mess, my wife helps me clean up,” Clingman said.

His son, who is almost 3, samples Dad’s work and lets him know how he’s doing. His 1-year-old daughter watches.

However Clingman did on the show, he thinks it was well worth spending a few weeks away from his family, cooking in a tent and through more than one downpour.

“The biggest thing I learned, is it empowered me,” he said, “to know that I’m really pretty good at it.”

And he can’t wait to tell people just how good even Martha Stewart thinks he is.