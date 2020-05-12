The Kansas Livestock Association announced their endorsement of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall for the U.S. Senate.

"Dr. Marshall is the clear choice for agriculture in this race,” KLA president Harry Mossar said in a release. “Like a true leader, when he needs guidance on an issue, he seeks out and listens to Kansans directly involved in farming and ranching."

Growing up, Marshall’s family owned a small herd of Black Angus. Although he went into medicine, ranching and farming remain a part of his life. Marshall serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

“Each year from as early as I can remember, we’d sell a calf to pay for our back-to-school clothes,” Marshall said in a release. “My first job aside from the family farm was at 15 years old sorting cattle at the sale barn outside of El Dorado.”

KLA has more than 5,600 members across Kansas. This trade organization represents livestock business on legislative and regulatory issues at both the state and federal levels.

“In a state with more cattle than people, I know how important KLA’s endorsement is, and I’m grateful and honored to have their support," Marshall said. “The Kansas Livestock Association gives hard working ranchers, breeders and feeders across the state a well-deserved and powerful voice. It’s been an honor to work beside them over the last three years.”

Earlier this year, the Kansas Farm Bureau also endorsed Marshall.