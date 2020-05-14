Gov. Laura Kelly to opens more businesses Monday; Kansans frustrated by delayed unemployment checks; Senate prepares bill to postpone property tax deadlines in wake of business closures; Insurance companies offer $56 million in rebates to Kansas customers

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order transitioning the economy next Monday to a less-robust-than-anticipated phase of her statewide COVID-19 recovery plan for reopening businesses and facilities shuttered during the pandemic.

Kelly said Phase 1.5 — not the full Phase 2 contemplated previously — would retain the 10-person maximum on gatherings of people. It would allow barber shops, tattoo parlors, hair salons, tanning shops and nail salons to open for customers by appointment only. Also Monday, fitness centers and health clubs can open for business but cannot offer in-person group classes and or make full use of locker rooms.

She said this phase lasting through the month of May would allow for indoor graduation ceremonies if limited to no more than 10 persons who maintained social distancing. Comparable outdoor drive-through celebrations will be acceptable, she said.

The governor said fatalities and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had diminished in Kansas, but the daily rate of disease spread prohibited the more robust opening for bars, nightclubs, state-owned casinos, theaters, museums, bowling alleys and public swimming pools originally planned in an earlier blueprint for relaunching commercial and social activities.

Organized sports practices and games are prohibited under Phase 1.5, the governor said. Fairs, festivals, parades, summer camps or events at venues with more than 2,000 people won’t be allowed. Multi-purpose community centers are to stay closed, except the fitness center portion of those centers could be occupied.

"I said from the beginning that public safety must remain the top priority, which means that our reopening efforts must be driven by data, not dates. Phase 1.5 will continue our transition, but with necessary caution," Kelly said.

City and county government officials have the capacity in Kansas to implement more stringent restrictions, but not policies more lax than the statewide standard determined by the governor.

Generally, the governor’s strategy would be to enforce Phase 1.5 from Monday until June 1. Phase 2, also lasting two weeks, would cover June 1 to June 15. The third phase could be initiated June 15, with the exit phase reached by July.

So far, Kansas has documented 7,500 cases of infection and 164 fatalities associated with COVID-19.

Hot seat

Republican Sen. Rob Olson said during a Senate committee hearing Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic that delays in delivering unemployment benefits to Kansans warrant removal of Kelly’s secretary of labor.

Delia Garcia, secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor, has struggled with a surge of 236,000 new claims for jobless benefits. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in Kansas has escalated from 8,130 in May 2019 to 115,500 in May 2020, a 1,320% increase. The backlog of applications has overwhelmed the labor department’s computer system and bogged down payments to people out of work.

"If you take the job, it’s your responsibility," said Olson, an Olathe legislator who expressed skepticism about the governor’s decision to close schools and businesses in March. "In other states, this is not happening. In other states, this agency is working. In Kansas, it’s broke. Our governor and secretary of labor, they’re not acting like this is a crisis in this agency."

Olson speculated children were starving and parents were missing mortgage and car payments because of the labor department’s incompetence.

Olson joined members of the Senate Commerce Committee for an in-person hearing at the Capitol. It featured individuals invited to testify about the processing of unemployment benefits and executive orders issued by the governor defining which businesses could reopen.

McPherson barber Luke Aichele, who reopened his shop without permission of local health officials and was threatened with arrest, said "reckless political decisions" forcing barber shops, nail salons and other self-employed people to remain out of work were profoundly distressing. The majority of people in favor of restrictions on commercial activity haven’t had their paychecks cut off or unemployment denied, he said.

"By the government taking this action, it is showing great bias and discrimination," Aichele said. "Governor Kelly is picking winners and losers. Unfortunately, she has deemed me and my family non-essential and on the losing end."

He said the situation would be handled differently if Kansas government officials were denied a paycheck until people such as himself were back at work.

Politics of a virus

Pandemic politics is fraying relationships between Republican legislative leaders and the Democratic governor.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins is miffed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment didn’t send him hospital statistics on COVID-19 and he accused the governor of trying to "criminalize going to church." Senate President Susan Wagle is irritated Kelly ignored her request for a personal meeting and argues mandated business closings were immoral. House Speaker Ron Ryckman is eager to pass a law to check the governor’s emergency power.

Kelly took the Legislature to court last month in a campaign to restrain spread of coronavirus at church services.

And, then there was a pointed exchange Wednesday between Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican.

Kelly asked Denning about intent of the GOP’s decision to extend the state’s emergency declaration for 12 days rather than 30 days recommended by the governor.

Denning said the Legislature would be in a position May 21 to adopt a bill granting the House and Senate authority to overrule a governor’s executive orders and emergency spending decisions. The short extension gives Kelly only until May 26 to sign the GOP bill or watch all her emergency orders vaporize, he said.

"Whatever the Legislature agrees to ... could be put in place when you sign the bill and have a fresh start," Denning said.

"So, in some ways, it seems like leverage to get me to sign the bill?" Kelly said.

"It would be in your best interests to sign it because, if you don’t, then it expires," Denning said.

"Senator, I don’t mean to sound too pompous, but my best interests are not what’s at stake here," Kelly said. "It’s interests of the citizens of the state of Kansas."

Swirling through it all are ghosts of previous conflict on taxes, spending, abortion and Medicaid expansion.

Rebranding

Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican who chairs the Senate tax committee, is lining up legislation for consideration by lawmakers when they return for that last day of the 2020 session.

It includes one of Tyson’s favorite ideas. It would require local units of government begin highlighting tax revenue increases accomplished by raising property valuations. The legislation has been opposed by city and county officials and didn’t gain sufficient traction before the Legislature adjourned in mid-March.

Tyson’s tax reform bundle will appear timely because it now features a coronavirus-inspired postponement of property tax deadlines, with no penalties or interest, until Aug. 10. It reinforces the revised July 15 deadline for paying 2019 state income taxes.

"Kansans need and deserve this relief, especially now," Tyson said.

No trust

Hawkins, the House majority leader, said the governor broke faith with Republicans by endorsing in March a process of legislative review for her executive orders and subsequently going to court in April to reverse a decision to block limits on church gatherings.

Kelly applied a mass-gathering cap when evidence emerged people attending a Kansas City, Kan., church conference spread COVID-19.

So far, outbreaks linked to nine church or religious gatherings in Kansas account for 114 cases of infection and nine fatalities.

Hawkins said the legal battle about constitutionally protected expression of religion made it necessary to pass a bill clamping down on the governor.

"There has to be some trust developed," Hawkins said. "We don’t have that right now."

Heroes, not martyrs

Garcia, secretary of the state Department of Labor, has been besieged by public complaints because the agency couldn’t handle a flood of unemployment claims since March 15. She said the department was stuck with an old mainframe Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, declined to replace.

But a separate issue has generated under-the-radar blowback from Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Republican attorney general rejected Garcia’s idea of granting worker compensation benefits to firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, health care workers and other essential employees injured while responding in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia said the attorney general concluded the change must be passed in bill form by the Legislature and signed by the governor. A revised request is pending in Schmidt’s office, Garcia said.

"We have been moved by many heartfelt messages we have received from people pleading for this protection," Garcia said. "Our front-line workers are already heroes, but they should also not be martyrs."

Speed equals mistakes

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat and ally of the governor, said House and Senate GOP leadership were at risk of forcing embarrassing mistakes by squeezing tax, budget and balance-of-power reforms into a single day at the Capitol.

Hensley, the longest-serving legislator in Kansas history, said speed-voting was the quickest path to folly.

"When we try to rush to judgment on much of this, often times in the legislative process we really do make mistakes that we regret," he said.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said the state’s disaster law was created under the assumption a governor faced flood, tornado, snow or fire disasters. A pandemic killing at least 164 Kansans in two months wasn’t contemplated by lawmakers.

"No one really anticipated this type of disaster when the statute was written," Ryckman said.

Insurance benevolence

Vicki Schmidt, the state’s insurance commissioner, celebrated generosity of property and casualty insurance companies that decided to offer $56 million in savings to Kansas customers.

She said 58 companies responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by giving consumer rebates on premiums paid, discounts on rates or credits toward future payments.

"I am pleased to see the insurance industry step up in a really big way for Kansans," she said. "Kansans can now use these dollars to support their families and invest in their local economies."