Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill’s office announced Saturday evening that the body of Cody L. Campbell, 32, of Topeka, had been recovered that day from Mission Creek in western Shawnee County.

Hill’s office reported Campbell’s body was recovered with the assistance of the Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association and the Topeka, Dover, Auburn, Mission and Shawnee Heights fire departments.

Authorities said they were called at 9:42 a.m. Friday to Mission Creek, near the 1800 block of S.W. Glick Road, where they learned Campbell and another man had been working on land nearby when Campbell jumped into Mission Creek to try to save a dog – which had entered the water – and was swept under by fast-moving water.

The other man tried unsuccessfully to rescue Campbell, according to the sheriff’s office.