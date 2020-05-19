Authorities are attempting to locate people who are believed to have been involved in an incident over the weekend in which shots were fired at a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Kiowa Street. No injuries were reported.

Police officers went to that location in response to a report of shots fired, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Officers found a parked vehicle with several bullet holes in it,” Nicodemus said.

He said officers spoke with people who live at the residence where the vehicle was parked.

The residents reported to police they had been involved in a dispute with several people earlier that night. The other party later returned to the home with additional people. They reportedly fired shots toward the residence.

Nicodemus said this caused the people inside the home to take cover.

The suspects then left the scene.

At least two of the bullets fired struck the car, which was parked on the street. Nicodemus said other shots were fired but these bullets were not located.

Nicodemus said police are still trying to locate some of the people who are believed to have been involved.

“We’ve made contact with some, but we’re still working through it,” he said.

No arrests have been made.