The Kansas Health Foundation recently announced a $25,000 grant to United Way of McPherson County’s Community Response and Recovery Fund.

“These funds, combined with the generous donations we are receiving from our community members, will be put to immediate use to help individuals and families of McPherson County that are finding themselves in need during this trying time,” said United Way Board of Directors Chair Chad Hitt.

The grant will be used by United Way to help residents of McPherson County who have been adversely affected economically by the pandemic.

The Kansas Health Foundation, a philanthropy dedicated to improving the health of all Kansans, provided Impact and Capacity Grants to nonprofits across the state for COVID-19 response and recovery.

Interviews with clients are now underway, Lara Vanderhoof, Chair of United Way’s Community Impact Committee .

“We are seeing a lot of need out there,” Vanderhoof said. “Including people who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut due to the coronavirus.”

The funding will help individuals and families meet some basic needs including rent, utilities, medications, food and child care.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our community in this time of need. United we fight, united we win to help all in need in McPherson County,” Vanderhoof said.

Applications for assistance can be made at United Way’s website, www.unitedwaymcpherson.org.

For more information about the Kansas Health Foundation, visit www.kansashealth.org.