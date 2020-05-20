This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his administration’s assistance with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping southwest Kansas meat-packing plants in operation.

Kelly was at the White House for a meeting with Trump to talk about the nation’s food supply, the state’s phased reopening, testing strategy and worker safety.

After the meeting, Trump and Kelly made brief remarks about the federal-state partnership. The Republican president said he has gotten along great with Democratic governors like Kelly during regular conference calls.

"Laura, I know she will speak her mind, and so will some of the others," Trump said. "If she was unhappy, she would be letting you know."

Kelly said she appreciated what Trump’s team has done to help Kansas. In particular, she said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a team to southwest Kansas to set up a system to ensure meat-packing plants could stay in production despite widespread infection of the coronavirus among workers.

"I am very proud to say Kansas is one of the few, if not the only, state that did not have to actually shut down our packing plants," Kelly said. "We were able to create an environment that was safe."

She also thanked Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts for elevating the state’s "cry for help."

Kansas is preparing to transition Friday to an altered Phase 2 of Kelly’s reopening plan. That includes resumption of business by bowling alleys, community centers, theaters and museums, permits return of organized sports activities and raises the maximum mass gathering limit to 15.

"States are opening up, some rapidly, safely, and we look forward to that," Trump said.

Shift in power

Senate Republican leaders on Wednesday worked to craft a bill reducing influence of Kelly’s executive orders during the pandemic by granting officials in each of the 105 counties the power to decide how much to restrict business activity and human interaction.

The measure would push down to local government the decisions about public safety amid a COVID-19 invasion most prominent in urban centers, southwest Kansas meatpacking plants and the Lansing state prison. It reflects a belief among some GOP legislators the governor overreached by essentially shutting down the state’s economy.

In addition to advancing to Phase 2 on Friday, Kelly previously opened restaurants, barber shops and tanning salons. However, still closed are large event venues, public swimming pools and bars.

"A swimming pool in Wyandotte County there’s probably, maybe a legitimate reason why that shouldn’t open up," said Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia. "But a swimming pool in Gove County that hasn’t had an active case in over a month, it may not be appropriate."

Under a proposal to be considered by the Legislature on Thursday, county health directors in collaboration with county commissions could be more restrictive or less restrictive than the governor in responding to a pandemic. It would essentially reduce Kelly’s directives to recommendations for consideration by county officials.

"We’re trying to make sure that each county can decide what is best for their county based on their medical numbers and their data," Longbine said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that 8,539 people in Kansas had tested positive for the virus. In addition, 178 Kansas residents died after being infected with COVID-19.

Where is the money?

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes demanded Kelly break the administrative logjam stalling distribution to cities and counties of chunks of the $1.25 billion in COVID-19 aid allocated by Congress to Kansas.

Estes, a Kansas Republican who serves the 4th District anchored by Wichita, said Kansas was among 32 states withholding most of the money. The National League of Cities reported nearly two-thirds of states were sitting on a majority of the aid targeted for coronavirus expenditures by municipal governments.

None of that federal financial assistance can be used to fill revenue shortfalls of state, county or city governments.

"Kansas communities have been negatively impacted by COVID-19-related health and economic challenges, which is why Congress and the federal government have provided much-needed relief for states, localities, workers, small businesses and families," Estes said.

He said intent of the CARES Act was to provide timely and targeted relief, but "sitting on these funds in Topeka does not help the communities scattered throughout the Sunflower State."

Big Thursday

Members of the Legislature, with masks in hand and social distancing the rule, convene Thursday for the final day of the 2020 session with plans to usher through pandemic-inspired reforms.

Details of the legislative packages were being finalized while the governor spent the day in Washington, D.C., for a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Kelly was to discuss response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on rural economic challenges.

Sudden departure of state legislators from the Capitol in mid-March as the coronavirus infiltrated Kansas meant consequential legislation in formative stages was left on the table. Instead of reconvening for a lengthy period in May to complete that work, legislative leaders settled on a one-day event.

Lawmakers are expected to act on legislation to limit the power of a governor and to create a system giving the Legislature a central role in oversight of federal disaster coronavirus aid allocated to Kansas.

In addition, there is movement toward granting businesses and individuals immunity from lawsuits arising from the pandemic.

There will likely be debate on removal of income and property tax penalties for late filers or payments. A property tax transparency measure sought by House and Senate Republicans is expected to be part of the legislative package.

A bill creating a $60 million state loan program for small businesses is on the agenda. In addition, an unemployment insurance bill is on the docket.

In the past two months, the Democratic governor imposed a series of executive orders to control spread of COVID-19. She initiated a phased plan to reopen the Kansas economy as infection, hospitalizations and fatalities moderated. On Friday, an array of businesses will be allowed to open, the statewide mass gathering limit will increase to 15 and sports competition will resume.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said legislative committees met since last week to refine elements of bills the Senate and House could consider. She attributed pressure applied by the Legislature to the governor’s willingness to relax restrictions.

"This past week, as Senate committees met and the people of Kansas testified, the true power of citizens’ voices became abundantly clear," Wagle said. "That’s how a government of the people is supposed to work, and it seems to have made a difference."

AG Schmidt’s input

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with advice from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, were drafting legislation to abate the governor’s powers under the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

Kelly proclaimed a state of disaster emergency on March 12 in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. She relied on the declaration to issue sweeping executive orders that include controversial restrictions on public gatherings and a statewide stay-at-home order.

Pending legislative action on Thursday, the current state of emergency is set to expire May 26. Lawmakers are expected to pass an extension that could include oversight of Kelly’s authority.

Since 1975, governors have invoked a state of emergency for responding to floods, droughts, tornadoes and fires. Schmidt said Kelly’s use of the emergency powers during the pandemic is different.

"We haven't seen it used to invoke authority to declare disaster statewide for an extended period and use that to exercise powers that in some ways are very intrusive," Schmidt told the committee on Tuesday.

He offered nine observations about emergency powers granted to the governor and health officials under state law — "in the spirit of ’issue spotting’ " and without recommendations.

Lawmakers may want to consider a mechanism for extending emergency declarations and providing oversight when the Legislature isn’t in session, Schmidt said.

He raised concerns with whether the law currently provides unlimited delegation of power to the governor for executive orders that carry the force and effect of law. Schmidt also suggested lawmakers examine the way criminal prosecution is handled for violation of emergency orders.

Memorial services

A drive-through visitation and candlelight vigil Thursday will honor two corrections officers at Lansing Correctional Facility who died of COVID-19.

Corrections supervisors Fella Adebiyi and George Bernard Robare will be honored by the Kansas Department of Corrections, the City of Lansing and several area law enforcement agencies will be honoring in the west parking lot of the prison.

"This virus has shaken our state to its core," said Kelly. "Our corrections personnel have been invaluable during this pandemic."

Adebiyi died May 12, while Robare died May 11. Four inmates at Lansing also have died from the virus.

The public drive-through visitation service will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The vigil open to correctional staff and immediate family will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance, and both events will follow social distancing guidelines.

Evictions expected

A coalition under the name Rent Zero Kansas wants lawmakers to extend the emergency declaration to prevent a dramatic increase in evictions.

More than 250 individuals and 18 organizations have joined the coalition to call on state leaders to protect renters and homeowners struggling to pay bills because of furloughs, layoffs and reduced hours during the pandemic. Kelly's executive order prohibiting evictions will expire when the emergency declaration ends.

"We are anticipating an outbreak of new evictions and foreclosures if the declaration expires," said Rosemary Beyer, a coalition leader. "This will lead to more housing uncertainty and a rise in homelessness in Kansas."

The latest report from the Kansas Department of Labor shows 107,151 residents received unemployment benefits and 11,447 filed new claims last week.