This year the Hays Public Library Summer Challenge, with the theme Imagine Your Story, is being altered to continue safety precautions but still provide educational and fun experiences. The challenge will run from May 26 to July 26.

The library will use the online program Beanstack to track summer reading. Through Beanstack, families register participants of all ages and use the program to log their reading progress. Staff will assist with sign-up and logging for those without computer access. The Youth Services Department has created challenges for each age group; early literacy, elementary, and young adult. An adult summer challenge has been created for those 18 and older.

For children and teens, the Summer Challenge is an exciting way to improve literacy during the summer months. Numerous studies show that kids who don't read during summer vacation, actually slip in reading ability by the time school begins in the fall.

The kids will receive a packet of activities that can be picked up or emailed when they register. Logging of reading time will not be counted until May 26. A prize will be given to each child who completes their challenge by the end of the event on July 26. Those who complete the challenge also will put their name in a drawing for the grand prize of their choice.

Adults sign up for their summer challenge through Beanstack, or they can place an order to pick up a bookmark at the library or have it included in a delivery order. Registration begins May 26, and each person receives a journal as a gift for participating. As in the past, there will be ten challenges. Adults will have until July 26 to complete all the challenges and submit an entry into the end of the summer prize drawing. One of the prizes will be a gift card bouquet worth $300.

At this time no in-person programs for kids or adults are planned at the library. A variety of online activities will be provided through social media.

For more information about the Summer Challenge and to sign up on Beanstack go to hayslibrary.org/srp20 or call 785-625-9014.