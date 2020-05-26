McPherson proposes water park plan

MCPHERSON — Members of the McPherson High Swim Team and McPherson Water Park director Kyle Roberts proposed a plan to open the water park to the McPherson City Commission Tuesday morning.

Roberts proposed an opening of the water park to occur on June 15, during Phase 3 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas. Phase 3 is expected to start June 8.

Roberts said a poll was created on the water park’s Facebook page and has nearly 2,000 votes, with the majority voting yes to open the water park.

The water park will abide to social distancing requirements set by Kelly’s plan which would restrict access to the water park by 45 people. It would also have marked distances in concessions, slides and diving board, one gate for both entry and exit and waiting lines for patrons to enter the pool. By accommodating social distancing procedures, the pool will have a capacity of no more than 150 patrons.

Seating areas will be split up to maintain social distancing and masks will not be required by managers and lifeguards with patrons having the option, but will be required for employees in concessions and admissions.

The commission will vote on the proposal at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Summer Daze set for August

NEWTON — The Sand Creek Summer Daze has been set for Aug. 14 and 15 at Athletic Park in Newton.

According to the release from the Newton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the festival will feature "musicians, fire performers, a magician, and a hypnotist."

The festival will feature hand sanitizing stations throughout the area, "with emphasis on food service and children’s activity areas."

Festival staff also will regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

The festival has partnered with the Kansas City Master Barbecue Society for the second straight year for the public barbecue tasting Aug. 14. The tasting will include craft beer, wine and live music.

Festivities on Aug. 15 will open with the 5,000-meter race, followed by children’s activities, a car show, foosball and a sand volleyball tournament. There will be entertainment stages during the day.

The evening will conclude with an 1980s dance band.

More information is available at www.sandcreeksummerdaze.com.